4 trades the Falcons should make, including blockbuster trade with Commanders
With Tuesday's trade deadline approaching, here are four trades the Atlanta Falcons should make right now
Four trades the Atlanta Falcons should make ASAP
The Atlanta Falcons are in an interesting spot as the trade deadline approaches. On the one hand, they haven't been racking up clean, convincing wins, but on the other hand, they have a winning record and are in first place in their division
With how things have gone, the Falcons should definitely be leaning toward being a buyer rather than a seller.
Being a buyer means you are going to make a big move before trades are outlawed on Tuesday afternoon. The Falcons should prove they are buyers by trading for one of these four players.
Atlanta Falcons acquire former first-round pick of the Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy has not had the NFL career he envisioned. He has struggled to find any consistency after a great career at Alabama.
Finding a new place to call home could be huge for the former first-round pick. He is an excellent route runner and that is a skill that the Falcons have needed since they traded away Calvin Ridley.
Rumors have swirled that Jeudy doesn't have much of a market due to his expensive fifth-year option. However, the Falcons made a risk by sending a fifth-round pick for CB Jeff Okudah, so why not do the same for Jeudy?