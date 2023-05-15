What the Falcons ultimately gave up for Jonnu Smith, Jeff Okudah
The Atlanta Falcons kicked off their 2023 free agency by trading for Jonnu Smith from the New England Patriots. Then in early April, they made another trade by bringing in former third-overall pick Jeff Okudah.
We already knew what capital the Atlanta Falcons gave up for those two players, but we didn't know what that capital would turn into until days two and three of the 2023 NFL Draft. Here is what Atlanta ultimately gave up for those two players.
What the Atlanta Falcons gave up for TE Jonnu Smith and CB Jeff Okudah
Let's start out with the original logistics. The Atlanta Falcons on March 15th, traded a seventh-round pick (No. 245) to the New England Patriots in exchange for tight end Jonnu Smith. Then Jeff Okudah, on April 13th, was traded from the Detroit Lions to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round pick (No. 159).
Jonnu Smith trade:
The Falcons shipped off the 245th pick, which was originally acquired from the Buffalo Bills for Dean Marlowe last year, to the Patriots for Jonnu Smith. The Patriots used that pick on Jackson State CB Isaiah Bolden.
Ironically, the new Patriots CB came from the university that Falcons legend CB Deion Sanders coached for. So, that is an interesting full-circle moment.
Jeff Okudah trade:
This trade isn't quite as straightforward. The Falcons sent the 159th pick to the Lions for CB Jeff Okudah. The Falcons originally acquired this pick from the Jacksonville Jaguars in what is the first part of the Calvin Ridley trade.
In the second round, the Lions then used that pick to trade up three spots with their rival Green Bay Packers to select Brian Branch. So, essentially the Lions used that pick to help secure the top safety prospect.
Now, let's go deep into the rabbit hole with these picks. After the Packers traded back with the Lions, they traded back again with the Buccaneers who then used the pick on toothless Cody Mauch. The Packers dropped back two spots and took WR Jayden Reed. The Packers, in those two trades, landed picks 159 and 179 which were used on WR Dontayvion Wicks and LB Karl Brooks.
Anyways, lots of movement there. To sum it all up, the Falcons nabbed Jonnu Smith for Isaiah Bolden and then received Jeff Okudah for part of Brian Branch (not all of him, just part).