4 Ways the Pittsburgh Steelers can upset Atlanta in Week 1
By Nick Halden
2. Russell Wilson turns back the clock
Based on age alone Russell Wilson's fall from productive franchise quarterback to unwanted starter was a bit soon. Seattle got the better of the divorce continuing to compete while Wilson completely failed in Denver. The lack of production and headlines the quarterback made over the last two years is shocking.
Especially when you consider it was only three seasons ago that Wilson was in the MVP conversation. This was after consistent seasons of production and appeared to help push Seattle into consistent playoff contention.
Now with this version of Wilson playing the last three years, it is fair to wonder how much was the defense and coaching staff propping up the quarterback in Seattle. The veteran is well aware of this perception and is likely being given his last chance as a starter in this league. For the Falcons to lose the most likely path is Watt wrecking the game but Wilson turning back the clock can't be written off.
Is it likely? No, but considering his extensive history the veteran shouldn't be completely written off. Arthur Smith was given the head coaching job in Atlanta based on bringing Ryan Tannehill's career back to life with the Titans. Could Wilson follow the same path?