5 Atlanta Falcons players who have been MIA in 2023
While the Atlanta Falcons have had plenty of impact players through the first part of the 2023 season, here are a few who have yet to show up
3. Arnold Ebiketie & DeAngelo Malone, EDGE
Basically, the entire edge rusher position for the Atlanta Falcons has done absolutely nothing. While I never expected them to be dominant, I certainly expected them to make a play here and there.
Honestly, Bud Dupree is the only player at the position who has had his name called during games and he hasn't even been that great. Lorenzo Carter does have a sack but he hasn't done much outside of his lone stat.
Arnold Ebiketie is really a disappointment for me. We have big expectations for the second-round pick but he hasn't done much since early last season. We can only hope that he turns things around soon because the Falcons really need him to produce to have a consistent defense.
DeAngelo Malone was never going to be a huge contributor this season but we want to see him get some live reps and develop. He has yet to play a single snap on defense this season.