5 Atlanta Falcons who could be cap casualties this offseason
Every team has its share of players who you expect to get released. The Atlanta Falcons list is relatively small since they cleared their payroll over the past few years.
Nevertheless, there are still some players who could get the boot this offseason, especially since the Falcons will have a new scheme on both sides of the ball.
Here are five players who could get cut from the Atlanta Falcons for financial reasons.
5. Richie Grant - S
It is no secret that former second-round pick Richie Grant has been a disappointment. He started for the first portion of the 2023 season and then was benched for seventh-round pick DeMarcco Hellams.
With what we saw from him last season, it is hard to justify expecting him to play next season. He will likely stick around as depth but releasing him would save just under $2 million in cap space with a dead cap hit of $843,000.
If the new coaching staff isn't going to play him then they might as well release him. A change of scenery might be in his best interest.