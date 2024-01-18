5 Atlanta Falcons who robbed the team blind in 2023
These five players played the Atlanta Falcons in 2023 with their poor performances
The Atlanta Falcons had another disappointing season, something we have all become accustomed to. A season that started with such promise ended in two of the worst losses we have seen in quite some time.
It all resulted in the firing of their head coach and yet another offseason that will see this team make dramatic changes to their roster.
Much of this is due to the play of these five people within the organization who overshadowed the great play of players like Bijan Robinson, Chris Lindstrom, and Jessie Bates.
5. Mack Hollins - WR
For how great he looked last season with the Raiders and during the preseason for the Falcons, Mack Hollins was equally bad during the regular season for the Falcons.
Hollins started the season as the team's number-two wide receiver and ended the season as someone playing minimal snaps for a team that had a thin group of receivers.
He signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal last offseason and all of his value was on special teams. Arthur Smith hoped he would be a security blanket for Desmond Ridder but that was anything but the case.