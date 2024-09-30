5 Atlanta Falcons who deserve credit in ugly NFC South win over Saints
By Nick Halden
2. Matthew Judon
What would the Atlanta pass rush look like without the late addition of Matthew Judon? It is difficult to imagine just how awful Atlanta's pass rushers would look without their lone threat. Atlanta was able to blitz more consistently and got in Carr's face. However, it was again Judon who made the biggest play for this defense.
Troy Andersen's interception and touchdown return were thanks to the Atlanta edge rusher. Judon brought pressure and was able to put his hand in the way of the ball understanding he wouldn't finish the play. Later in the game Judon was tackled around the neck due to his pressure and stalled out another New Orleans drive.
Atlanta needs to find more help for a veteran who is carrying the team's pass rush. They would be wise as well to begin to consider an extension. Looking at your current options and understanding Judon is set to hit free agency you can't afford to wait too long. If the veteran is open to an in-season extension now is the time to start the discussions. The price is only going up as each game goes by. Judon continues to be a win for Atlanta.