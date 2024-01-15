10 Atlanta Falcons players who deserve to return in 2024
The Atlanta Falcons are going to under go a lot of changes this offseason, again. They have to find a new head coach and then identify a franchise quarterback which is no easy task.
They are also going to have to decide who they want to re-sign. Luckily, for many of the Falcons free agents, the team will not be undergoing a change at general manager—Terry Fontenot is here to stay.
Among all the free agents the Falcons have, here are ten who deserve to return in 2024.
1. Matt Hennessy, IOL
Matt Hennessy didn't do anything in 2023 due to another injury. However, he is a talented player who, at the very least, could be a nice depth piece who can play center and offensive guard.
He has experience playing on the field and shouldn't be an expensive re-sign. Obviously, his injury history is a red flag but for the money, he is worth the risk.
2. Ryan Neuzil, C
Ryan Neuzil had to make some spot starts for Drew Dalman late in the season. Overall, he did a good job, even if he left a sour taste in everyone's mouth with that early snap that resulted in a lost fumble in week 18.
Neuzil was one of Arthur Smith's favorites and with his firing, Neuzil's chances of returning dropped significantly.