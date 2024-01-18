5 Atlanta Falcons who robbed the team blind in 2023
These five players played the Atlanta Falcons in 2023 with their poor performances
4. Richie Grant - S
Richie Grant was quite awful this past season. The former second-round pick gave up a big play in coverage every week and struggled to tackle.
Grant started the season by playing every snap of every game but he proved to Ryan Nielsen that changes had to be made. Rookie seventh-round pick DeMarcco Hellams took over for him which was not a good look.
This is yet another draft pick that has not panned out for Terry Fontenot over his first two drafts. Grant should not be seen as a starter going into 2024.