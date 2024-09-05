5 Atlanta Falcons who will be under the most pressure in Week 1
By Nick Halden
2. Kirk Cousins
At least Kirk Cousins won't be in the same division as the Packers and Lions this season. However, that doesn't mean there isn't still a heavy amount of pressure on the veteran from the first snap. Cousins' injury and the fact he is in a new offense aren't going to be accepted as valid reasons for anything less than a hot start.
Michael Penix Jr. is going to be sitting on the bench with Falcons fans looking for any excuse to argue it is his time. Whether by design or accident, the Falcons have created a quarterback debate that won't have an answer for at least two years.
Kirk Cousins was handed a contract that is going to keep him in the starting lineup for the next two seasons. Still, that isn't going to stop the fans and sports pundits from questioning his job and what Atlanta might do moving forward. If you lose to Russell Wilson and Pittsburgh the commentary isn't going to be about learning a new offense or easing back in after a serious injury.
The story will be maligning Cousins for losing to Willson and wondering how soon the Atlanta rookie quarterback will be in the lineup. A theme that will continue throughout Atlanta's season.