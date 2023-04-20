5 bargain free agents the Atlanta Falcons should sign before NFL Draft
Five free agents the Atlanta Falcons should sign prior to the NFL Draft
It has been a busy offseason for general manager Terry Fontenot and the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons have done all kinds of shopping since free agency kicked off with the signings of big-name players and lesser-known players.
The Falcons are going to look completely different in 2023, especially on defense. They have added all sorts of pieces and it will be fascinating to see how they all mesh on the field.
There are still more players out on the market and with Atlanta not having too much cap space left, they should target these five bargain free agents.
The Atlanta Falcons should sign OG Trai Turner
One of the biggest surprises for the Atlanta Falcons throughout free agency has been their neglect of the left guard position. You would have expected it to be one of their first targets but instead, they have ignored it.
They clearly have a plan for what they are doing, whether that is waiting on a veteran cut, drafting one, trusting in Matt Hennessy, or bringing in a veteran like Trai Turner.
Turner has been a good player throughout his career and he still has something to offer a team following a season in Washington.