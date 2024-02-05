5 big moves the Atlanta Falcons will undoubtedly make this offseason
Five moves that we can count on the Atlanta Falcons making in the coming months
2. Falcons will release QB Taylor Heinicke and retool the entire QB room
Sometimes it is best to start from scratch and that should be the thought when it comes to the quarterback position in Atlanta.
Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, and Logan Woodside were the three signal callers for the Falcons last season and two of those three should already have their bags packed. Woodside was an Arthur Smith addition and is now a free agent, while Heinicke gave the Falcons zero reason to let him play out the final year of his contract.
The big question is Desmond Ridder; will the Falcons decide to keep the third-year quarterback around on his cheap rookie contract? You could argue either way but the reality is that the team has a new offensive scheme and that could mean the end of Ridder's tenure in Atlanta.