5 big moves the Atlanta Falcons will undoubtedly make this offseason
Five moves that we can count on the Atlanta Falcons making in the coming months
3. Falcons will sign WR Tee Higgins
On the depth chart, it is Drake London and three receivers who didn't catch a pass. Even if Mack Hollins, KhaDarel Hodge, and Scotty Miller were still under contract for 2024, the Falcons would still need to focus on improving the receiver position.
Tee Higgins and Mike Evans are the two biggest names due to hit the open market. Both are incredible options for Atlanta but with Higgins having the edge in age and having numerous connections to the Falcons' organization, don't be surprised if the former Clemson Tiger moves closer to home.
Higgins was teammates with Jessie Bates for a few years and has the same agent as Bates, A.J. Terrell, Kyle Pitts, and others. Terry Fontenot should have no trouble getting Higgins' agent on the phone.