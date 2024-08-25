5 Biggest concerns facing the Atlanta Falcons heading into the regular season
By Nick Halden
5. Will Atlanta's offensive talent finally deliver?
The assumption that this Atlanta Falcons team is going to be a division contender is completely based on their offense. It is a belief that this team has the weapons to go out and score thirty no matter what defense is taking the field.
It is the belief that with a capable playcaller and veteran quarterback Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, Darnell Mooney, and Drake London will finally live up to their potential. Pitts, Robinson, and Mooney, in particular, have been letdowns when it comes to expected production vs. reality.
London has been more consistent but still hasn't put up elite numbers. For Atlanta's offense to be as special as it is expected to be all four of these players have to enjoy the breakout seasons they are expected to have and show Atlanta didn't make a mistake spending three straight first-rounders on their trio of weapons.
This is a lesser worry but one that should be present considering the last two years of failed expectations for Atlanta's top weapons. This is the season we will have a definite answer on who each of the four players can be.