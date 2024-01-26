5 Current and former Falcons that could follow Raheem Morris to Atlanta
By Nick Halden
5. Matt Ryan
No Matt Ryan isn't the answer at the quarterback position for the Atlanta Falcons moving forward. It is time to turn the page and find a long-term answer with Morris as the new head coach. However, this doesn't mean that Ryan shouldn't be back around the team moving forward.
How Arthur Blank and Arthur Smith pushed out the franchise legend was undeserved. Opting to provide so little offensive help only to push the veteran out the next offseason was part of what started Smith's failure as a head coach. Replacing a franchise legend with Desmond Ridder and Marcus Mariota is going to result in you losing your job every time.
Chasing Deshaun Watson could be blamed on Atlanta's owner, however, this doesn't wipe away how Ryan was pushed out or handled under Arthur Smith. The franchise legend deserved better and should be brought back in some capacity. Even if it is just as an advisor or in camp to help Atlanta's next young quarterback Matt Ryan needs to come back home and be given a far better send-off. Considering the history with Ryan and Morris this seems a real possibility moving forward.