5 Eye popping decisions on Atlanta Falcons final 53-man roster
By Nick Halden
3. Neither Natrone Brooks or Kevin King making the final roster
Update: Both players have been re-signed by Atlanta to the practice squad
Why are the Falcons bothering to show up for preseason games at this point? With the starters and meaningful backups almost all held out of the lineup the only value was surprise performers. In the secondary that was Brooks and King who both had huge moments for the team in what was a boring preseason.
King created a turnover and looked great in game one. This is especially the case when you consider the corner is two years removed from playing in the league. His level of play was far from perfect but should have been more than adequate enough to earn a roster spot.
Brooks had a tougher path to earning a spot but had arguably the most impressive game of any Atlanta player in the preseason. His chase and punishing finishes appeared to earn him at least a level of roster consideration.
This doesn't appear to be the case with Atlanta cutting both players and keeping pieces who looked awful in preseason or didn't take the field. What did Mike Hughes do to earn a roster spot and stay out of preseason action? The decision-making shows all the roster spots appeared to be long decided.