5 former Atlanta Falcons we'd like to see return in 2024
Terry Fontenot and the Atlanta Falcons, once again, have some money to spend in free agency. After a two-year salary cap teardown, the Falcons can bring in significant players.
Their free agency targets could include some of their former players—whether that be re-signings or a return after a year-plus hiatus. Here are six names we would like to see return to Raheem Morris' team.
1. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB
Cordarrelle Patterson has been a fan favorite throughout his three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He has been a weapon on special teams and offense.
While he wasn't used much last season, a new scheme could allow him to get back to being a strong offensive weapon. Bringing back Patterson would give the Falcons a redo with their "position-less offense" that failed under Arthur Smith.