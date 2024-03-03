Blogging Dirty
5 former Atlanta Falcons we'd like to see return in 2024

Five players who we would like to see return to the 2024 Atlanta Falcons

By Grayson Freestone

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles
New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles / Adam Hunger/GettyImages
Terry Fontenot and the Atlanta Falcons, once again, have some money to spend in free agency. After a two-year salary cap teardown, the Falcons can bring in significant players.

Their free agency targets could include some of their former players—whether that be re-signings or a return after a year-plus hiatus. Here are six names we would like to see return to Raheem Morris' team.

1. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB

Cordarrelle Patterson has been a fan favorite throughout his three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He has been a weapon on special teams and offense.

While he wasn't used much last season, a new scheme could allow him to get back to being a strong offensive weapon. Bringing back Patterson would give the Falcons a redo with their "position-less offense" that failed under Arthur Smith.

