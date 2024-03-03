5 former Atlanta Falcons we'd like to see return in 2024
2. Olamide Zaccheaus, WR
Olamide Zaccheaus managed to exceed everyone's expectations as an undrafted free agent. He spent his first season outside of Atlanta last year and didn't have a great season.
Zaccheaus' first season was spent with Raheem Morris as his positional coach. The two know each other well and he would help fill a huge need as a slot receiver. Watch out for this move.
3. Julio Jones, WR
We are going to keep talking about this until Julio Jones officially retires from the NFL. Julio needs to spend his final season with the Atlanta Falcons so that he can get a proper farewell from the league.
The future Hall of Famer may not be what he once was but he can still be an occasional weapon who will also help coach up the younger guys.