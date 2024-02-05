Could the Falcons convince Julio Jones to have a farewell season?
With the hire of Raheem Morris the Atlanta Falcons could convince franchise legend Julio Jones to return for a farewell season
If you have watched Julio Jones these past few years then you know that he is on the verge of retiring from the NFL. Injuries have plagued him and he has lost that special step that made him the best in the NFL.
Julio appeared to be done with the NFL before he randomly signed with the Eagles partway through the season. Now, he is a free agent again and due to a strong connection with Raheem Morris, the Atlanta Falcons could be his final stop in what has been an unbelievable career.
The Atlanta Falcons need to convince Julio Jones to play on final season in red and black
Julio Jones' NFL career started with a bang. The Atlanta Falcons made a move that can only be described as 'blockbuster' to draft the Alabama receiver during the 2011 NFL Draft.
All Julio has done since then is catch 914 passes for 13,703 yards and 66 touchdowns. He also had a streak of seasons where he routinely put up 1,400-plus receiving yards and was the NFL's top dog at the position.
While he has fallen off since demanding a trade from the Falcons, he can still help contribute to an NFL team. He isn't going to be a 1,000-yard receiver but he can catch a few passes and touchdowns here and there, while also being the best on-the-field coach for his teammates.
The Falcons have a huge need behind Drake London and filling that need by combining Julio with young talent could be a recipe for success.
While you usually don't see players return to a team that they requested to be traded from, the Falcons have washed away most of their coaching staff and have hired Raheem Morris as head coach who happened to be Julio's position coach during his prime.
All of the recent turnover in Atlanta could convince Julio Jones to play one final season and give him the proper transition into retirement.