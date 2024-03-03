5 former Atlanta Falcons we'd like to see return in 2024
4. Calvin Ridley, WR
The third straight wide receiver on this list could significantly impact the Falcons. There is clearly a holdup in Calvin Ridley returning to Atlanta, considering his past, but the hire of Raheem Morris could give him enough reason to return.
The Falcons could use a player of Ridley's skillset as he would be a nice opposite to Drake London. This wide receiver position must add some speed and quickness before the start of the 2024 season—something Ridley has plenty of.
5. Calais Campbell, DE
32 teams in the NFL would love to have Calais Campbell. What we saw him do for the Atlanta Falcons last year was magical.
Terry Fontenot should make this a priority. It is time to convince him that he should postpone retirement again and run it back with the Falcons.