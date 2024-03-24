5 former Falcons who are still having trouble finding jobs
These former Falcons have an uncertain future as they continue to go unclaimed.
4. Julio Jones, WR
Two straight teams have hoped that Julio Jones still had some gas left in the tank, could stay healthy, and could bring some veteran leadership to their team. Will there be a third team to do so?
Julio Jones' career could be finished after making a catch that resulted in a concussion in the playoffs. His body isn't holding up like it used to and teams are always looking to go younger at wide receiver.
5. Bud Dupree, OLB
Bud Dupree was a good player for the 2023 Atlanta Falcons. He was tied for the team lead in sacks with 6.5, was a quality run defender, and brought some juice to the defense.
The veteran has yet to sign a contract with another team. The Falcons could try to bring him back if they don't execute their plan at the position. I would bet on Dupree playing somewhere in 2024.