5 free agents the Falcons should sign to one-year prove-it deals
The Atlanta Falcons should give these five players an opportunity to reignite their careers as they head into next year's free agency period.
Every offseason we see many players bet on themselves by signing one-year prove-it contracts. They accept a lower offer for one season to prove why they deserve a big contract in the subsequent offseason.
The Falcons need to take advantage of these players' situations because they bring low-risk, high-reward opportunities. Even though it wasn't a prove-it deal per se, think about what Calais Campbell did for this team on his one-year deal.
Here are five names this team should target on these 'prove-it deals.'
You could write a book about the cliff that J.C. Jackson's career has fallen off of. He went from being one of the best in the business to signing a massive contract with the Chargers to being traded back to the Patriots to being released by the Patriots just over a week ago.
Is the eight-interception J.C. Jackson still in there somewhere? Who knows, but that is why you tell him to bet on himself by signing a one-year deal. If this were to hit then the Falcons have themselves the best CB duo in the league.