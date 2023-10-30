5 last-minute trades to save the Atlanta Falcons season
4. Chase Young, DE, Washington Commanders
Chase Young has not shown that he can stay healthy for a full season and that would terrify me if I was going to give up a high draft pick for him. However, he has been able to stay on the field this season and has seriously been one of the best in the NFL.
The talent is finally on display and that talent is something that the Falcons would love to have. The pass rush has been a huge problem and Young could immediately give the Falcons a gamebreaker.
But, with all of that being said, I think there is a reason that most of the reports have centered around this next player.