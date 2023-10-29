Falcons reportedly make significant offer for DE Montez Sweat
The Atlanta Falcons could finally add an elite pass rusher if the Philadelphia Eagles are able to knock off the Washington Commanders
The Atlanta Falcons have really struggled to find a franchise pass rusher and that has continued into this season. Despite having a top defense, the Falcons have not been able to get to the quarterback off of the edge.
However, assuming reports are correct, the Falcons could add their franchise rusher. But it may all hinge on how the Philadelphia Eagles perform against the Washington Commanders.
Falcons make significant offer for Commanders DE Montez Sweat
We were all unsure how aggressive the Atlanta Falcons would be prior to the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. They have already made a trade to acquire WR Van Jefferson from the Rams and now we may see an even bigger trade happen.
The Atlanta Falcons, according to ProFootballTalk, have made an offer to the Washington Commanders for edge rusher Montez Sweat.
This would be huge. Montez Sweat has been a great player ever since he was drafted in the first round out of Mississippi State. While he hasn't had a double-digit sack season, he has been a constant disruption for opposing quarterbacks. That is something we saw just a few weeks ago.
The Commanders are currently playing the Eagles. According to this report, it sounds like the Falcons could find themselves a great player depending on if the Commanders win or lose. We are all Eagles fans right now.
The one thing is that Sweat is in the final year of his rookie deal. Giving up a third-round pick is significant enough that you need to be aggressive in signing him to a long-term deal.
At the very least, you have a player who can get pressure on the quarterback off the edge for the majority of the season. This has been the biggest issue for the Falcons' defense and Sweat would be a huge boost for an already elite defense.