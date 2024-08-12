5 Moments that stood out in Atlanta Falcons preseason debut
By Nick Halden
4. Penix hits a deep ball to Chris Blair
Blair fumbled the ball away and ended a drive that fans were excited to see. Penix didn't waste time responding throwing a perfect deep ball to the player who just cost the team a drive. It was a great moment for the receiver and the rookie quarterback.
The 41-yard catch was the best moment of the night for Penix and showed off an impressive ability to hit the deep ball. The rookie quarterback would have had a difficult time walking the ball out and placing it in a better position.
Blair was put in a perfect position and this time didn't fumble the opportunity. It was the highlight of the night for an offense that wasn't afforded many exciting plays. This is due both to very vanilla play calling and poor quarterback play.
After Penix was pulled the team turned to Heinicke and Rourke neither player was able to hit on 40% of their passes. Considering Heinicke isn't going to be on the roster and Rourke is fighting for the emergency quarterback role it isn't terribly alarming. Still, it wouldn't be surprising if someone else ends up in the role behind Michael Penix.