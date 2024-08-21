5 Most disappointing Atlanta Falcons in first two preseason games
By Nick Halden
2. John FitzPatrick
The former Georgia Bulldog had a very tough road to make Atlanta's roster. In Zac Robinson's offense, the tight end position doesn't carry nearly as much value. With Kyle Pitts the clear starter and a highly-paid backup in place it was going to be extremely difficult to make this roster.
Week one of the preseason it appeared that the tight end was on his way to doing just that. Fighting for the touchdown on a key drive FitzPatrick made two key catches. On that game alone it appeared he was headed for one of the final roster spots.
However, the very next week FitzPatrick took a step back showing some of the same struggles that had been present throughout camp. His size and catch radius make him an interesting project player that is hard to pass up giving a final roster spot.
What will likely prevent it is the fact the former Bulldog often looks out of place. Whether it is running routes or having a feel for where he needs to be on the field the movement and routes are often a beat behind where they need to be. It wouldn't be shocking if this was the end of the road with Atlanta.