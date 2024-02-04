5 moves the Atlanta Falcons cannot make this offseason
This is a pivotal offseason for the Atlanta Falcons and they cannot afford to make these five mistakes.
The Atlanta Falcons went into the offseason with two major goals: Find a new head coach and find the next franchise quarterback. They have managed to find their new head coach by hiring a familiar face in Raheem Morris but they still need to identify who their new franchise quarterback will be.
Along with that, they need to make their overall team better, along with the 31 other teams.
There are several moves the Atlanta Falcons cannot afford to make this offseason and here are those moves.
1. Falcons cannot allow Nate Landman to walk
Nate Landman was a star for the Atlanta Falcons last season and thanks to an unusual path during his first two years in the NFL, he is the easiest free agent to re-sign in the NFL.
Landman is an 'exclusive rights free agent' which means the Falcons can extend an offer that is a one-year, league-minimum deal and Landman would have two choices: sign it or not play football.
This seems like an obvious decision for the Falcons and even if he isn't the greatest fit to the scheme, he could be great depth at the cheapest price.
It may be a rough situation for Landman but he will eventually get the money he has earned.