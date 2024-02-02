10 free agents who could follow Raheem Morris to the Atlanta Falcons
Spending many years as a respected NFL coach Raheem Morris could convince these ten free agents to follow him to the Atlanta Falcons.
The Atlanta Falcons landed one of the most respected coaches as their new head coach in Raheem Morris. Since the hire, and even before, many players, coaches, executives, and media members have commended the Falcons for their decision to hire Morris.
The Falcons fell in love with Morris' league-wide respect so much that it resulted in them hiring him over Bill Belichick—a coach known as the greatest of all time.
Morris' respect could help him convince these ten free agents—who he has former experience with—to join him in Atlanta.
1. Julio Jones, WR
Starting with a bang, superstar, franchise legend, and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Julio Jones could find himself back in Atlanta for his final season.
Raheem Morris spent a few years as Julio's wide receiver coach. The two have a great relationship and with all the turnover in the organization since Julio requested a trade, Julio could be willing to sign a one-year deal that caps his career with the team he started it with.