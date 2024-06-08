Blogging Dirty
FanSided

5 nightmare scenarios for Atlanta Falcons in 2024

These five scenarios would ruin the 2024 Falcons.

By Grayson Freestone

Atlanta Falcons v Chicago Bears
Atlanta Falcons v Chicago Bears / Quinn Harris/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 5
Next

2. Falcons don't have a breakout edge rusher

Edge rusher is one of the most important positions on a football team. Defenses are useless if they cannot get pressure on the quarterback and that is something we have seen firsthand for quite some time in Atlanta.

If Arnold Ebiketie, Bralen Trice, or DeAngelo Malone don't have a breakout campaign in 2024, the defense will be in trouble. They will have to rely on their inside pass rushers heavily but there is only so much that unit can do. The Falcons better hope one of their young rushers can finally to put their talent together.

Home/Atlanta Falcons News