5 nightmare scenarios for Atlanta Falcons in 2024
These five scenarios would ruin the 2024 Falcons.
2. Falcons don't have a breakout edge rusher
Edge rusher is one of the most important positions on a football team. Defenses are useless if they cannot get pressure on the quarterback and that is something we have seen firsthand for quite some time in Atlanta.
If Arnold Ebiketie, Bralen Trice, or DeAngelo Malone don't have a breakout campaign in 2024, the defense will be in trouble. They will have to rely on their inside pass rushers heavily but there is only so much that unit can do. The Falcons better hope one of their young rushers can finally to put their talent together.