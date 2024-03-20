5 positions most likely to be drafted in first round by the Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons have cleared up massive holes on their roster which gives them a broader range of positions they can target in the first round.
Quarterback was the main position that was mocked to the Atlanta Falcons. It was their biggest problem last year and it kept them from making the playoffs.
Things have changed now as the team decided to hand the bank to free agent QB Kirk Cousins. No longer is there a quarterback competition in the city of Atlanta, the Falcons have found their guy.
The Falcons also added a few receivers in Darnell Mooney, Rondale Moore, and Ray-Ray McCloud III to go with Drake London.
This has opened the horizon for this team, allowing them to target any position they want in the first round. Let's look at the five positions most likely to be drafted in round one by the Atlanta Falcons.
5. Defensive tackle
While the Atlanta Falcons could benefit from adding interior line depth, this isn't the draft to do it, especially in the first round.
Grady Jarrett is returning from a season-ending injury so taking as much pressure off of his shoulders should be a goal. Terry Fontenot would have to trade down if this were to be the position of target.
Other positions are deeper than defensive tackle this year. This class doesn't have a top-ten prospect at the position.