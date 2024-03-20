5 positions most likely to be drafted in first round by the Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons have cleared up massive holes on their roster which gives them a broader range of positions they can target in the first round.
3 of 5
3. Quarterback
Even after signing Kirk Cousins, taking a quarterback in the first round should be considered. Cousins isn't going to play another ten years and with how his contract is structured, we could see a new starter three or four years from now.
If a quarterback slips to Atlanta then they could use their top pick for their future. Sit the prospect behind Cousins for a few years and let him develop without intense pressure.
In no way should the big free agent signing eliminate the potential of this team taking a first-round quarterback.