The Atlanta Falcons could still take a first-round QB in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons have landed a quarterback with the signing of Kirk Cousins but this shouldn't stop them from considering taking a quarterback at pick eight.
Kirk Cousins is joining the Atlanta Falcons as their unquestioned starter for 2024 and even 2025. The veteran was having his best season last year before he tore his Achilles and the Falcons have decided to give him the bag to be their leader.
Before Cousins officially landed in Atlanta, there was a lot of talk about the team potentially drafting their franchise quarterback in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Many believe that the Cousins signing throws that out the window but that might not be the case.
The Atlanta Falcons could target a quarterback with their first-round pick
There is no doubt that the signing of Kirk Cousins will allow the Atlanta Falcons to go in whatever direction they want in the first round. They currently sit at pick eight and they can now let the draft come to them and then potentially trade down if they don't like what is on the board.
But let's say a quarterback that they love falls to them at pick eight, what would they do?
Even with Cousins in Atlanta, the Falcons would likely draft him, as they should. It is no secret that Cousins isn't getting any younger and the Falcons know that based on the contract they agreed to with the former Vikings QB.
Cousins is on a four-year deal that allows the Falcons to move on from him in 2026 if things aren't working out. In 2027, his contract becomes even more feasible to move on from.
If you were to draft a rookie passer, you would allow him to sit and learn for a couple of years and then succeed Kirk Cousins. When Cousins is feasibly able to be let go, the rookie QB would still have two or three seasons of control (counting the fifth-year option) for the Falcons to see what he can do on the field.
It is a good balance of short-term and long-term potential. Sure, it would be nice to bring in a top defensive prospect to help the team right away but NFL GMs should always be balancing the short-term and long-term outlook.
Taking a quarterback in the first round would give this Falcons organization a Green Bay Packers approach—something that has them in the middle of decades of success.