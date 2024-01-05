5 QBs who could join the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
The new year will bring a new quarterback to the Atlanta Falcons. Here are five names to keep an eye on.
The Atlanta Falcons messed up their 2023 season because of their complacency at the quarterback position. They had belief in Desmond Ridder, which is fine, but they didn't have a good backup plan for Ridder.
Due to that, they have wasted another season. The same cannot happen in 2024. Finding a quarterback will be the team's number one priority.
Here are some names we could see join the Falcons in 2024.
1. Kirk Cousins
The hype around soon-to-be free agent Kirk Cousins has died down a little bit. The veteran quarterback was lighting up the NFL before his injury and now no one knows what his future holds.
While he will likely stay in Minnesota, another team could swoop in and offer him a large contract if he were to make it to the legal tampering period. One of those teams could be the Atlanta Falcons.
While I don't think he is the best choice, he is still an excellent quarterback who can be plugged right into this talented offense and produce. He would easily make the Falcons a playoff contender.