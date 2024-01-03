Falcons: Taylor Heinicke's week 17 stats some of the worst we have ever seen
Taylor Heinicke had a day to forget in the Atlanta Falcons' week 17 matchup with the Chicago Bears
Veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke is fighting for his job and his most recent performance is not going to help his future. In a week 17 game against the Chicago Bears, Heinicke had some of the worst stats you will ever see from an NFL quarterback.
We continue to get further proof that the Atlanta Falcons are in need of a quarterback in the biggest way. It will be their biggest priority during the offseason.
Taylor Heinicke had an awful day in the snow for the Atlanta Falcons
A quarterback is something you cannot live without in the NFL. The Atlanta Falcons have seen that firsthand as they have benched their starting quarterback three times this season.
First, we watched Desmond Ridder struggle with turnovers, then we watched Taylor Heinicke struggle to get the ball to the open receivers, then it was back to Ridder and his turnovers, and now back to Heinicke who looked decent for one game.
Week 17 was the worst performance of the year for a Falcons quarterback, which says a lot. Heinicke struggled to even complete passes through the snow while, on the opposite side, the Bears QB, who has been criticized for his accuracy, diced up one of the best defenses in the NFL.
Heinicke went 10/29 for 163 yards, 1 touchdown, and 3 interceptions. The lone bright spot was his four rushes for 46 yards and a touchdown.
The journeyman QB completed just 35% of his passes. That is just embarrassing. It also shows that there is something fatally wrong with this scheme because quarterbacks don't make it to the NFL, or even to high school if they can only complete 35% of their passes.
What's more, 75 of his 163 passing yards came on a screen pass. Take that one play away and he completed nine passes for 88 yards and no touchdowns.
Ridder came in after Heinicke got nicked up and went 3/4 for 17 yards and an interception. 17 yards on three completions is just sad.
This offense is dead and it would take more than a great quarterback to fix it, unfortunately.