5 Reasons to buy Falcons' playoff chances after early camp performance
By Nick Halden
5. Michael Penix Jr.
Despite how impressive Michael Penix Jr. has been in camp it is time to put the Green Bay comparisons to bed. Rodgers was an aging quarterback who was consistently questioning his own future. You had a proven playoff roster that was a consistent NFC contender.
Signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal and drafting Penix in the same offseason isn't close to the same strategy. No matter how many times the front office may suggest that is a pick that needed to go to a roster that hasn't made the playoffs since 2017.
With all of that said, Penix has been great in camp and looks to be a capable starting quarterback. Camp reps is far from meaningful football but early returns have been exciting. This team is built around their offense.
Penix has given reason to believe even if Cousins were to go down for an extended period of time the offensive talent could still carry the team. While the rookie is likely two years from being named starter there is still a reason for excitement.
Atlanta's execution of the move is questionable but early camp reps have given reason to believe Penix could turn into a starting option.