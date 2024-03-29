5 shocking picks the Falcons could make in the first round
The Atlanta Falcons could stun everyone by taking one of these five players in the upcoming draft.
4 of 5
Alabama's Dallas Turner is the name you constantly hear mocked to the Falcons at pick eight but I want everyone to stop and appreciate Laiatu Latu.
The best way to describe Latu is that he is an absolute madman on the football field. By any means necessary, this pass rusher is going to get to the quarterback. He flies around the field, has a wide array of pass-rush moves, is solid against the run, and plays harder than anyone.
The reason you see him mocked all over the place is that he had a two-year retirement for medical reasons. If everything comes back clean on him, don't be surprised if Goodell calls his name at pick eight.