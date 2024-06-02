5 single-season Falcons franchise records most likely to fall in 2024
These five single-season franchise records could be broken this season.
3 of 5
3. Kirk Cousins could break the Falcons' single-season passing TD record
Record: 38 (Matt Ryan in 2016)
This offense for the Falcons is going to move the ball much better than last year. They have a new, promising offensive coordinator and a quarterback who has proven he can make plays on the gridiron.
Matt Ryan had a phenomenal season in 2016 that saw him win NFL MVP. Kirk Cousins may not reach that overall level but he can still put up close to 40 touchdowns with the offensive weapons he has at his disposal.
Last season, the Vikings QB was on-pace to throw 38 TDs before he tore his Achilles. If he can return to form then he can beat the record that the recently-retired legend set in 2016.