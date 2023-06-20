5 star players the Atlanta Falcons could’ve drafted in past five years
2023 NFL Draft: The Atlanta Falcons could have drafted Jalen Carter instead of Bijan Robinson
I cannot stress this enough, just because the Atlanta Falcons could have had a potential star in Jalen Carter, does not mean I think they made a mistake by drafting Bijan Robinson. I actually think Bijan was the right pick (coming from someone who is 99% of the time against taking a running back in the first round).
Anyways, Jalen Carter is a mammoth. He is a big and athletic defensive tackle who could have joined a defensive line that includes Calais Campbell, Grady Jarrett, Ta'Quon Graham, David Onyemata, and Eddie Goldman.
Carter would have given the Falcons the best defensive line in the NFL, which is crazy for the Falcons. But instead, they now have the best running back group in the league.