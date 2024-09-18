5 takeaways from Atlanta Falcons thrilling Week 2 win over the Eagles
The Falcons get a big win for their first dub of the season
By Arkesh Ray
#3: Bijan Robinson is elite.
This one seems obvious. Every time Robinson touched the ball he was a big play waiting to happen. He had 97 yards on just 16 carries (6.9 avg.) and four catches for 25 yards for a total of 122 yards.
In two games this season he has 165 rushing yards, 68 receiving yards (sixth most amongst running backs and fourth most catches) for 233 yards from scrimmage (eighth most), and is averaging 116.5 yards per game.
He has done this against two teams with pretty good defensive lines too, very impressive stuff from the second-year player.
He was also blocking very well last night and laid out Nolan Smith.