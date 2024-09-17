Bijan Robinson going viral for deadly block on former UGA Bulldog
Amongst all the chaos of the Atlanta Falcons' win on Monday night, a small play rose from the ashes leaving football fans stunned.
Bijan Robinson, a running back who isn't thought about as a blocker, laid a de-cleating block on former Georgia Bulldog, Nolan Smith. The chill running back then casually leaked into the flat to finish the play.
When you think about Bijan you immediately think about his smooth running and impressive moves. You may also think about his contact balance, strength to earn extra yards, vision, receiving ability, etc. But blocking is probably the last thing you think of.
The former Texas running back just proved that he is an all-around back who is willing to do anything you ask of him.
Bijan Robinson continues to show why he was worth a first-round pick
There is no one in the NFL that isn't under a lot of pressure due to expectations but when you are talking about a top-ten pick, things are on a different level. Bijan Robinson not only has to overcome being the eighth pick but he also has to overcome being a running back drafted in the top ten.
Safe to say, he has lived up to everything so far. As a rookie, he was the driving force of a suffering offense. He was the only consistent last year (when he was actually handed the ball).
That same thing can be said two games into his sophomore season. We just watched him have a phenomenal first half against Philly and while he didn't see much opportunity late, his head wasn't out of the game—evidence being that block.
There isn't a more perfect player in the league; his personality, attitude, talent, and effort are all elite. Keep feeding him the ball, Zac Robinson.