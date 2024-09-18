5 takeaways from Atlanta Falcons thrilling Week 2 win over the Eagles
The Falcons get a big win for their first dub of the season
By Arkesh Ray
5 of 5
#5: Defense is legit
Through two weeks the Falcons are tied second for least touchdowns given up with two. Only the Steelers and Vikings (1) have given up less.
The Falcons are holding teams to just 46% on third down and held the Eagles to just 2/5 in the redzone.
The secondary looks great (outside of the few times Terrell got beat by Pickens last week) and Jessie Bates got the game-sealing interception on primetime.
The defense was very bend but don't break, giving up some big Saquon runs but ultimately keeping the Eagles from scoring when needed.
Matthew Judon in two career games as a Falcons already has 1.5 sacks. He is headed toward a special season.
Also important to note that the Falcons were missing their best linebacker in Nate Landman.