5 Teams who should gladly trade their 2024 starter for Kirk Cousins
By Nick Halden
4. Pittsburgh Steelers and Russell Wilson
It's official it will be the ghost of Russell Wilson starting against Atlanta in week one and not Justin Fields. Pittsburgh very quietly had a rough offseason losing all of their quarterbacks and still not managing to bring in one clear starter.
Wilson's time as a starter in this league appears to be at an end. Seattle knew it was time to pull the ripcord and Denver was willing to eat a historic cap hit to move on. Wilson's preseason was underwhelming and left no reason to believe anything is going to change in Pittsburgh.
The Bengals are facing questions and Cleveland is still stuck with Deshaun Watson at quarterback. Add veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins and this team will find a way to win 10-12 games and be interesting come postseason time.
Barring Fields or Wilson defying everything we have seen over the last three years the Steelers aren't going to be interesting for long. This is a mess waiting to happen one with former Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith leading the offense. So many reasons to believe this is the year that Mike Tomlin's streak of winning seasons will come to an end.