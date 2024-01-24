5 worst moves the Atlanta Falcons made in 2023
After recently going over the five best moves that the Atlanta Falcons made last year, you know that we have to do the opposite and look at the five worst moves in 2023.
Overall, there were more positives than negatives when you look at the moves this team made but there were a few that ruined the season—I am sure you can guess the top one.
No need to waste any time, here is a ranking of the five worst moves the Atlanta Falcons made last year.
5. Trading for WR Van Jefferson
Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith did not do a great job acquiring wide receivers, especially via trade.
In 2022, Bryan Edwards was acquired from the Raiders and he did absolutely nothing for Atlanta. In 2023, it was Van Jefferson from the Rams who had the same impact—or lack thereof.
Not only was this a bad trade but Arthur Smith was adamant about Jefferson playing even though he was a liability. He had a bad drop on fourth down in Tennessee, he rarely found separation, and he was not a great blocker.
Even for the minimal price, this is a move that the Falcons regret