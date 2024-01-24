5 worst moves the Atlanta Falcons made in 2023
The five moves that the Atlanta Falcons regret from last year
1. Being conservative at quarterback
Did the Atlanta Falcons truly believe in Desmond Ridder and/or think they couldn't find anyone better? Or were they just being lazy and/or conservative?
First, let me just say, the Falcons were never going to land Lamar Jackson. The Ravens were sitting on enough money to match any offers and putting in a claim for Jackson would have helped the Ravens in their attempts to re-sign Jackson.
There were options not named Lamar Jackson. Will Levis comes to mind. The Falcons should have aggressively pursued trading up for him at the beginning of the second round.
This was a mistake that ruined another season for the Atlanta Falcons.