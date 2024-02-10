6 former Atlanta Falcons players who failed with their new team in 2023
By Nick Halden
5. Marcus Mariota
In relief and replacing an injured Jalen Hurts the Eagles saw why the Falcons were so ready to move on from the veteran. His level of play has regressed and the turnover chances he creates are frustrating for any fanbase. For a team that has grown used to having capable veterans step in will they continue to be patient with Mariota?
Considering Jalen's style of play and his struggles in 2023 they would be wise to move on from Marcus and look to bring in a more reliable option behind their franchise quarterback.
6. Olamide Zaccheaus
Perhaps part of the problem for Philly in the 2023 season was adding far too many former Atlanta Falcons. Olamide went from a primary option to an afterthought managing only 164 yards on the season a year after being a 500-yard receiver. A big part of this was the options in front of him and not any regression. However, picking Philly as his landing spot was a poor decision based on the system they run. Olamide isn't going to be a 500-yard receiver consistently but he is a far better player than what we saw in Philly this past season.