6 moves that would land the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LIX
As the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers prepare for Super Bowl LVIII, the Atlanta Falcons should get ready to make these six moves that would help them land in Super Bowl LIX next year.
The Atlanta Falcons have managed to give all the fans a stress-free January and February for the past six years. No playoff games equal no stress and a longer life, so I guess that is a positive.
However, seeing them play in their third Super Bowl would be a great experience. Hopefully, the third time would be a charm.
The Falcons could end up being a surprise team in the NFL in 2024. Back in 2016, no one expected the Falcons to play in the Super Bowl so why can't that happen again?
This is a talented team who can make a run for Super Bowl LIX if they make these five moves.
1. Convince Calais Campbell to re-sign
Retirement is fully on Calais Campbell's mind right now. The ageless wonder has had an extraordinary career and after registering his 100th sack last season, he might be ready to retire.
The Falcons need to convince him to run it back after he played phenomenal football. Getting Campbell back would be huge for this team and would help the defense to keep their momentum rolling into 2024.
Arthur Blank needs to work his magic like he did last year.