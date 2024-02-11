6 moves that would land the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LIX
As the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers prepare for Super Bowl LVIII, the Atlanta Falcons should get ready to make these six moves that would help them land in Super Bowl LIX next year.
4 of 6
4. Sign WR Mike Evans
I have been predicting for months that the Atlanta Falcons will sign Tee Higgins, but today I am switching things up.
We have seen firsthand the type of player Mike Evans is. If you are looking for consistency at the receiver position, there is no one better.
The Falcons need to shoot high for a wide receiver in free agency and going for Evans would be a huge statement. There is also the added benefit of stealing one of your division rival's best players.