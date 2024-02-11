6 moves that would land the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LIX
As the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers prepare for Super Bowl LVIII, the Atlanta Falcons should get ready to make these six moves that would help them land in Super Bowl LIX next year.
6. Sell the house for Caleb Williams
You see the five prior moves but none it matters too much if you don't have a quarterback. Well, those moves would fill holes that would allow you to make the trade with the Chicago Bears for the first-overall pick.
And with that pick, you take USC quarterback Caleb Williams who would help maximize the Falcons' offensive talent.
He has often been compared to Patrick Mahomes, which is enough for me. While he isn't a sure thing, swinging for the fences is the only move the Falcons can make after last year's disaster. They must do everything it takes to land a franchise passer and that means trading for the first pick.