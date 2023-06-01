6 Players who are rising stars for the Atlanta Falcons
3. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons
Drake London was the first wide receiver drafted last year for a reason. He is a big and strong receiver who can go snag passes no matter where the defender is positioned. While he might not have put up the numbers that some of the other rookie wide receivers had, he still managed to produce in an Atlanta Falcons offense that struggled to throw passes in the same zip code as their receivers.
I think it says a lot that despite London ranking third in rookie receiving yards and being the first wide receiver drafted, the media has not been criticizing the selection. it is one of the rare times that people have looked at the entire picture.
Going into the 2023 season, Drake London should see an uptick in opportunities because he has Desmond Ridder throwing him the ball. It would not be surprising to see him put up monster numbers as a sophomore.