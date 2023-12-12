7 familiar names the Atlanta Falcons could hire as head coach
If Arthur Smith ends up getting fired, here are seven familiar names the Atlanta Falcons could hire to be their new head coach
6. Ricardo Allen
The former Atlanta Falcons safety has about as round of a skillset as you can have and has seen about everything you can see.
Allen was cut from the Falcons, switched to safety, and became a smart player who was the leader of the Falcons' defense for years. He was never the most athletic player but he was certainly the smartest.
Then when he had a season-ending injury, he devoted himself to learning the other side of the ball with the intention of coaching after his playing days were over. That is what has happened.
Allen started as a special teams assistant with the Bengals last year and is now an offensive assistant. He has all the knowledge.
This could potentially be an under-the-radar hire. He doesn't have much experience coaching but we have seen a few players who have turned into coaches and risen the ranks rather quickly.